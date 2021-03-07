LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple volunteer fire departments responded to a large fire in northwestern Otoe County late Saturday afternoon.

According to the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office, the fire started on some property along 10th Road between Van Dorn Street and B Road.

OSCO says people who working on the property were taking parts off junk cars. During their operations, some dry grass surrounding it caught fire, then spread out of control.

Firefighters from Eagle, Douglas and Palmyra volunteer fire departments are at the scene. It‘s unknown if there are any injuries.

