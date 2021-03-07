Advertisement

Large fire in northwestern Otoe County

The scene of a large fire in northwestern Otoe County late Saturday afternoon.
The scene of a large fire in northwestern Otoe County late Saturday afternoon.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple volunteer fire departments responded to a large fire in northwestern Otoe County late Saturday afternoon.

According to the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office, the fire started on some property along 10th Road between Van Dorn Street and B Road.

OSCO says people who working on the property were taking parts off junk cars. During their operations, some dry grass surrounding it caught fire, then spread out of control.

Firefighters from Eagle, Douglas and Palmyra volunteer fire departments are at the scene. It‘s unknown if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 NOW for further updates.

