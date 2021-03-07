Inmate dies at Douglas County Corrections

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Department of Corrections announced an inmate’s death Sunday.

It’s reported that Pah Leh, 59, was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday around 4:56 a.m. The staff initiated lifesaving care but it wasn’t successful.

Leh was pronounced dead by paramedics with Omaha Fire. He was booked on March 4 on terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony while being held without bond.

There will be a grand jury investigation as it is required by state law.

