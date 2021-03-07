Advertisement

Inmate dies at Douglas County Corrections

(Baez, Leia (DC Commissioners) | PHOTO: Douglas County Department of Corrections)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Department of Corrections announced an inmate’s death Sunday.

It’s reported that Pah Leh, 59, was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday around 4:56 a.m. The staff initiated lifesaving care but it wasn’t successful.

Leh was pronounced dead by paramedics with Omaha Fire. He was booked on March 4 on terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony while being held without bond.

There will be a grand jury investigation as it is required by state law.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Dr. Joe Stothert was found dead at his home Friday afternoon, March 5, 2021.
Omaha Mayor Stothert’s husband dead, sources confirm
Omaha Police investigates grocery store shooting
The scene of a large fire in northwestern Otoe County late Saturday afternoon.
Large fire in northwestern Otoe County
1 dead, two hurt in car crash near 26th & L Street
Nebraska sheriff found guilty of misconduct

Latest News

The Next 5 Days
Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Unseasonably warm start to the workweek!
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Sunday March 7 COVID-19 update: Thousands of Omaha teachers received Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this weekend
Nebraska man wants to skip his own death penalty hearing
2,300 OPPD customers affected in Sarpy outage