Creighton beats Butler by 20 in regular season finale

By Rex Smith
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 14th ranked Creighton Bluejays beat Butler 93-73 in its regular season finale on Saturday.

It was senior day and also the team’s first game with assistant Alan Huss serving as interim head coach with Greg McDermott suspended following a racially insensitive remark he made in the locker room after a recent loss to Xavier.

Marcus Zegarowski led Creighton with 32 points in the win, which tied his career high.

Mitch Ballock hit his 300th career three pointer in the first half.

Ballock, along with Damien Jefferson, Denzel Mahoney, and Jacob Epperson was honored in what was their presumptive final home games of their college careers.

