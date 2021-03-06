Advertisement

Ricketts sees return to normal by 2nd half of this year

By Grant Schulte
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Gov. Pete Ricketts says he’s confident that Nebraskans will be able to attend football games and other crowded events later this year as more people get coronavirus vaccinations, but he’s urging patience.

In an Associated Press interview, Ricketts points to the state’s ramped-up testing and vaccination efforts. More than 11% of residents who are at least 16 years old have been vaccinated so far, placing Nebraska in the middle of the pack among states.

Nebraska has reported 202,310 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,112 virus deaths since the pandemic began. Elderly residents have accounted for the vast majority of fatalities.

