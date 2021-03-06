Advertisement

Poet Amanda Gorman says she was racially profiled near her home

Amanda Gorman will recite an original poem before the Super Bowl.
Amanda Gorman will recite an original poem before the Super Bowl.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Poet Amanda Gorman says a security guard racially profiled her while she was walking home Friday night.

The 22-year-old captured hearts at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

She tweeted that the guard followed her home and demanded to know where she lives because she “looked suspicious.” A spokeswoman for Gorman didn’t immediately return an email Saturday seeking additional comment.

Gorman lives in Los Angeles but didn’t specify where the encounter occurred.

Gorman became an instant sensation on Jan. 20 when she recited her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” at Biden’s swearing-in.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Dr. Joe Stothert was found dead at his home Friday afternoon, March 5, 2021.
Omaha Mayor Stothert’s husband dead, sources confirm
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Creighton coach Greg McDermott watches the team...
Creighton suspends McDermott effective immediately
Corn spills out of a bin damaged by flooding near Bartlett, Iowa, in April 2019. (Tara...
Heartland Flood: Pair of flood-stricken Iowa towns set to be wiped off map
228th and Dodge Street officer-involved crash 3/5/2021
Authorities: Distracted driver crashes into Douglas County deputy’s cruiser
North Omaha magnet school security guard on leave after incident with student

Latest News

Durham Museum unveils Beyond the Vote exhibit
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
1 dead, two hurt in car crash near 26th & L Street
A boy in California is being called a hero after his actions lead to help arriving in time to...
Boy’s alerting scream saves little sister from drowning