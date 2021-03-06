Plans on bringing N.P. Dodge Park back to life

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City officials say there are plans to bring back the flood damage park with help from FEMA.

The flood waters have beat up N.P. Dodge Park over the years. The latest round of high waters hit the park two years ago.

‘Oh, it’s depressing. Sad everything is not in very good repair and of course it’s quiet, very quiet now. Used to come out see some of the soccer stuff, it was cool but that’s not happening anymore,” said resident Carol Dennison.

Omaha city officials say things will happen at the park again and there are plans to bring the park back to life. Matt Kalcevich is Omaha’s new Director of Parks and Recreation.

“Working closely with FEMA to establish a lot of the previous activity there with sports field use and our pavilion as well as the marina and the full operation of that. Hope to have some of the work complete by mid summer. Gas service could start as early as late April, early May so definitely want to try to have those things for people as quickly as possible as part of the season,” said Kalcevich.

There will be one thing missing from the revitalization plan, numerous floods were just too hard on the RV park and campgrounds.

“There will be no camping, there will be no camp location there and that is one of those difficult frustrating unfortunate parts of that location and what’s happened,” said Kalcevich.

City officials know the park is prone to flooding but they’re hoping they won’t see anything like this again for a long time. Officials don’t know how much it will cost to fix the park but John and Carol Dennison are just happy they will be able to continue to visit and walk the trails.

“I do think this is a beautiful place as far as nature goes, it’s a good place to walk enjoy the birds and enjoy the animals,” said John.

Right now, city officials don’t have a price tag for revitalizing the park.

