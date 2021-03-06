Advertisement

Omaha recycling center promises change after complaints of loud truck traffic and trash

By Mike McKnight
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A busy recycling center that is close to homeowners often creates a less than neighborly situation.

Neighbors take a wait-and-see approach with the promise of change from the recycling company.

A timestamp shows 1:30 a.m. truck traffic at Nebraskaland Recycling Center and a nearby neighbor Marty Kinsella says he can’t get back a good night’s sleep.

“One thirty in the morning, I’m up because of the truck traffic the trucks over here working,” said Kinsella.

The second shift of recyclable packaging can go until 11 p.m. and Nebraskaland’s owner says overnight truck traffic isn’t routine.

“If they’re coming back with a haul or coming in early to get ready to get their trailer up and out of here, that would be the only thing after hours,” said Lance Brown from Nebraskaland Recycling.

Daylight brings different complaints like trash being seen flying from the recycling center.

“I thought it was a bunch of birds,” said neighbor Clark.

Neighbors like Clark see trash landing in their yards and along a busy trail that runs across from the recycling facility.

“I’d like to see trucks off the residential area, trash stay out of the neighborhood, and then see it be a little quieter,” said Clark.

“We’ll definitely do everything we can. Anything that is brought to our attention I feel like we’ve definitely tried to correct the issue if not curb it down to a minimum,” said Brown.

Nebraskaland employees pick up litter twice a day from the public street, trail, and neighbors’ yards. But homeowners also want the neighborhood cleared of big trucks.

Lance Brown says there will be a semi change in his operation coming soon and neighbors, walkers, and bikers along the trail will see fewer of these semis either parked or driving along the road.

Nebraskaland Recycling has another location lined up so most semis won’t come to the neighborhood anymore.

“All those finished goods will actually be shipped out of a different warehouse. So that would eliminate a lot of the big truck traffic,” said Brown.

Nearby homeowners hope Brown isn’t recycling a promise to be a good neighbor by saying many large trucks will be leaving the neighborhood for good.

“All we are looking for is a good neighbor and something to clean up the area, not be an inconvenience,” said Kinsella.

The owner of Nebraskaland Recycling says they have a plan and if it goes well, neighbors could start seeing reduced truck traffic early next week.

City Councilman Vinny Palermo says the facility is zoned properly and he checks the area once a week. The city litter department has been monitoring after a trash violation was issued last fall.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

