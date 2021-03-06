Advertisement

1 dead, two hurt in car crash near 26th & L Street

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a fatal car crash on Saturday morning.

Officers went to 26th & L Street for a two-car crash at 5:18 a.m. They say a 2008 Nissan Altima driven by Terry Stafford, 31, was heading east on L Street speeding in the left lane.

Stafford tried to swerve left around a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta that was also in the left lane. The Nissan hit the center median, sideswiped the Volkswagen, and also hit the side of an Omaha firetruck where it came to a stop.

Stafford, from Omaha and the 36-year-old woman passenger of the Volkswagen were taken to Nebraska Medicine by the Omaha Fire Department medics. Stafford was taken with CPR in progress and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 29-year-old man from Omaha, had shoulder pain but wasn’t taken to the hospital and the passenger from Hornick, Iowa, suffered a broken foot and stomach injuries. The passenger’s injuries aren’t considered life-threatening at this time.

