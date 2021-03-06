Advertisement

Omaha man booked for 2nd-degree murder of Novemeber 2020 incident

(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating the death of one man and critical injuries of another man from an incident in November 2020.

Tip Mut, 21, was booked into Douglas County Friday for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, and tampering with evidence.

Officers went near North 30th and Pratt Street on Nov. 7, 2020, for a report of a fight disturbance. It’s reported that many people were in the street and a ShotSpotter alerted several rounds in the area while they were on the way.

While arriving, police found Gabriel Miller, 21, who was announced dead later on, and a 22-year-old who has critical injuries. Both men were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

