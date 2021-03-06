Advertisement

Nebraska sheriff found guilty of misconduct

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(AP) - A Nebraska sheriff was found guilty of official misconduct for refusing to accept a man into his jail who was wanted out of South Dakota for kidnapping and sexual assault.

Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey was convicted of the misdemeanor charge following a two-day bench trial in January. Judge Randin Roland issued his written ruling Wednesday.

The events unfolded in July 2019 after a woman who had been dropped off at a hospital in Chadron, Nebraska, reported her boyfriend had beaten and raped her at a motel in Crawford, Nebraska. A sentencing date has not been set.

