Nebraska sheriff found guilty of misconduct

(AP) - A Nebraska sheriff was found guilty of official misconduct for refusing to accept a man into his jail who was wanted out of South Dakota for kidnapping and sexual assault.

Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey was convicted of the misdemeanor charge following a two-day bench trial in January. Judge Randin Roland issued his written ruling Wednesday.

The events unfolded in July 2019 after a woman who had been dropped off at a hospital in Chadron, Nebraska, reported her boyfriend had beaten and raped her at a motel in Crawford, Nebraska. A sentencing date has not been set.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.