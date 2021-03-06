Nebraska senators respond to $1.9 T relief bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Senate approved the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package on Saturday. The bill was approved by a party-line vote of 50-49 and now heads back to the House for final passage, which is expected early next week.

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) issued the following statement regarding his vote against the COVID relief package:

”This weekend’s spending is bigger than the entire annual economy of Canada, yet only one percent of it is vaccine-related. Here’s how midnight spending bills go down: Senators hide a bunch of crap behind titles like ‘The Cuddly Puppies Act,’ and then say anybody voting against it hates puppies. This $1.9 trillion ‘emergency’ bill is overwhelmingly non-emergency — we should’ve just bought Canada too.”

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) also voted against the stimulus:

“I voted against President Biden’s stimulus because the bill represented a strictly partisan, progressive wish list filled with items unrelated to aiding our recovery from COVID-19. In the last year, $4 trillion has been provided for relief with about $1 trillion still unspent.”

According to the Associated Press, the $1.9 trillion bill approved Saturday carries direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans, extended emergency unemployment benefits and spending for COVID-19 vaccines and testing. It also provides billions to states and cities, schools and ailing industries.

Democrats say their “American Rescue Plan” will help the country defeat the virus and nurse the economy back to health. Republicans criticize the measure as more expensive than necessary.

