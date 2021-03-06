Missing inmate from CCC-L arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested an inmate that was reported missing since May 2020.

Allen Webster was taken into custody on March 4 and was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on May 1, 2020.

Webster starting a two-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance on December 5, 2019, and had a release date of July 11, 2020.

