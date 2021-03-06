Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Sunny and pleasant Saturday! Windy and warmer Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good Morning! We’re starting Saturday with cool temperatures in the upper-20s and lower-30s under mostly clear skies. The daylight hours are continuing to lengthen! Today’s sunrise is 6:50 AM. Today’s sunset is at 6:21 PM. Plenty of sunshine is on tap today, with highs warming into the mid-60s for the Metro.

Winds will pick up from the SSE 5 to 15 mph. A few more cloud roll in after midnight tonight, with lows just dropping into the lower-40s. Clouds will decrease throughout the day Sunday, with stronger winds from the SSW pushing highs near 70°! Winds Sunday could gust up to 35 mph.

SSW winds could gust up to 35 mph Sunday (WOWT)

Temperatures well above-normal continue through the start of the workweek, with highs Monday in the upper-60s and highs Tuesday in the low to mid-70s! A front will swing through Wednesday, bringing us our next chance for rain. Highs will drop into the 50s behind this front Thursday and Friday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

The pattern remains more active through the long-range forecast, with cooler highs next weekend in the mid to upper-40s… Much more typical of this time of year. We’ll have to keep an eye on next weekend for a chance for rain/snow as well. Winter may not be done with us just yet.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

