Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Sunny and pleasant Saturday! Windy and warmer Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good Morning! We’re starting Saturday with cool temperatures in the upper-20s and lower-30s under mostly clear skies. The daylight hours are continuing to lengthen! Today’s sunrise is 6:50 AM. Today’s sunset is at 6:21 PM. Plenty of sunshine is on tap today, with highs warming into the mid-60s for the Metro.
Winds will pick up from the SSE 5 to 15 mph. A few more cloud roll in after midnight tonight, with lows just dropping into the lower-40s. Clouds will decrease throughout the day Sunday, with stronger winds from the SSW pushing highs near 70°! Winds Sunday could gust up to 35 mph.
Temperatures well above-normal continue through the start of the workweek, with highs Monday in the upper-60s and highs Tuesday in the low to mid-70s! A front will swing through Wednesday, bringing us our next chance for rain. Highs will drop into the 50s behind this front Thursday and Friday.
The pattern remains more active through the long-range forecast, with cooler highs next weekend in the mid to upper-40s… Much more typical of this time of year. We’ll have to keep an eye on next weekend for a chance for rain/snow as well. Winter may not be done with us just yet.
Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.