Iowa man accused of filming college women while they slept

AMES, Iowa. (AP) - Police arrested an Iowa man Friday in connection to a series of incidents in Ames, Iowa, in which college women reported awakening to see a man watching them in their beds.

The Des Moines Register reports that 29-year-old Trenton Williams of Ames was charged with robbery, burglary, stalking, harassment, trespassing, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, among other counts. Police say between 12 and 15 cases of illegal entry were reported in the area.

Police say they obtained search warrants for his cellphone and contents after a woman showed them a video of Williams inside her apartment. The found videos on the phone showing him going inside many apartments and filming women as they slept.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.