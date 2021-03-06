Elkhorn North and Fremont advance to state championship games

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It is a weekend of firsts for Elkhorn North and Fremont, two teams that will play in their first girls state championships games. The difference, Fremont has been around a lot longer than Elkhorn North.

Elkhorn North is making an unlikely run to the final game. For the first year of the program, the Wolves are really setting a high bar. Britt Prince, their best player who’s also a freshman, scored 27 points against Scottsbluff with 24 of those coming in the first three quarters. The Wolves won 65-41.

In Class A Pius X beats Omaha Central 47-38 with Alexis Markowski going for a double-double. Not just any double-double, 30 points, 27 rebounds. Alexis will be playing on the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena a ton in college sd well after committing to Nebraska.

In the nightcap Fremont beat Millard South 70-64, Taylor McCabe led the Tigers with 18 points.

