Durham Museum unveils Beyond the Vote exhibit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s Women’s History Month and the Durham Museum is celebrating by unveiling its women’s suffrage exhibit.

The exhibit, titled Beyond the Vote, is made up of five different mediums of art by five different local female artists. Museum Curator, Emma Sundberg, says it was important they chose artists of color in order to tell the side of the suffrage movement that is often left out.

Beyond the Vote has been in the works since 2019 and initially, the museum hoped to unveil it on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, but then the COVID-19 pandemic happened.

“We wanted to use this as an opportunity to look beyond the vote and see how the 19th Amendment has had a lasting impact on today and we decided to do that through art. Art as a historic object. There’s a wealth of illustrations, cartoons, propaganda produced during the suffrage period and we paired some original suffrage artwork with some modern artists here locally,” said Sundberg.

In order to make sure everything held true, Sundberg also worked with women historians from UNO and UNL. Now that the exhibit is complete, she hopes young women take away one thing.

“That it’s a continuing process. It’s not that it is...something to build on and that we stand on the shoulders of those that came before us but we can also make our own positive impact to now,” said Sundberg.

The exhibit is up year-round and in May, the museum will hold a roundtable discussion with the artists.

