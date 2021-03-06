Advertisement

Creighton volleyball sweeps DePaul on senior day

By Rex Smith
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Creighton volleyball team beat DePaul in straight sets on Saturday after beating the Blue Demons in five sets on Friday.

Saturday’s match was a career day for sophomore Kiana Schmitt.

She had a career-best 12 kills, plus six kills.

Schmitt also had a .750 hitting percentage for the match, which lands at the third best hitting percentage in program history.

