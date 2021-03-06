Clay’s Evening Forecast - Quiet weather into the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We saw another beautiful day on Friday with temperatures a little bit cooler, but the weekend will feature warmer weather and plenty of sunshine.

Expect mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures falling to near freezing my Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon brings temperatures back to the mid-60s with sunny skies and light wind. Sunday will be windy with Southwest winds 30 to 35 miles per hour and a few more clouds. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s.

Monday and Tuesday will also be really nice, but quite breezy. Highs on Tuesday may even reach into the mid 70s in spots. Wednesday will be a day of transition.

A system looks to bring some rain chances to the area, but this rain looks pretty spotty. Behind this system, cooler weather fills in. Highs will return closer to normal with numbers in the 40s and 50s.

