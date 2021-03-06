Advertisement

Clay’s Evening Forecast - Quiet weather into the weekend

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We saw another beautiful day on Friday with temperatures a little bit cooler, but the weekend will feature warmer weather and plenty of sunshine.

forecast
forecast(forecast)

Expect mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures falling to near freezing my Saturday morning.  Saturday afternoon brings temperatures back to the mid-60s with sunny skies and light wind. Sunday will be windy with Southwest winds 30 to 35 miles per hour and a few more clouds.  Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s.

Monday and Tuesday will also be really nice, but quite breezy. Highs on Tuesday may even reach into the mid 70s in spots. Wednesday will be a day of transition.

A system looks to bring some rain chances to the area, but this rain looks pretty spotty. Behind this system, cooler weather fills in. Highs will return closer to normal with numbers in the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Creighton coach Greg McDermott watches the team...
Creighton suspends McDermott effective immediately
Adam Hawhee
Douglas County sheriff adds man facing child porn charges to ‘most wanted’ list
Police lights
Security footage catches semi hit-and-run through fuel station west of Omaha
228th and Dodge Street officer involved crash 3/5/2021
Authorities: Distracted driver crashes into Douglas County deputy’s cruiser
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment

Latest News

3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - After a few morning clouds, sunshine and mild air lead us into the weekend.
Rusty's Morning Forecast
forecast
Clay’s Evening Forecast - Some clouds move in tonight, and Friday is a bit cooler
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Incredible March weather continues right into the weekend