CenturyLink customers in Omaha report ongoing outage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha residents are looking for answers after having internet connection issues with a company since earlier this week.

Now named Lumen but formally known as CenturyLink for residential services, has had troubles connecting with the internet in some north Omaha neighborhoods.

“Well that was Wednesday, this is now Friday morning, and it’s still not fixed,” said CenturyLink customer Rick Jones.

It’s a growing frustration for other CenturyLink users as well. A neighbor on 41st and Miami told 6 News he also has been having issues connecting to the internet through CenturyLink the last few days.

One person sent 6 News an email saying, “Can you find out why the customers in parts of zip code 68111 in north Omaha that have CenturyLink internet has been out since March 2, 2021? And no one is fixing the problem, just getting automated recordings. You can’t even request for a technician to check the line for you either.”

Rick Jones says getting a real employee to talk to you is almost impossible.

“Getting a live person? Forget about it,” said Jones.

“What you get is an automated system. If you call from your household landline, they actually know your phone number so that helps. But when I tried to call them with the mobile phone this morning, oh my god, it was insane,” said Jones.

In the meantime, if Jones wants to use the internet on his laptop, he goes to his wife’s place of work and connects to their WiFi. But Jones is retired and he feels for the people who are having the same issues as him but more so for the ones who need it for work or school.

“It’s gotta be driving people crazy who are depending on it with the way things are with people depending on their service. You have to wonder what they’re doing and if they’re just making do,” said Jones.

Jones was told the internet would back up by 8 p.m. tonight and did end up getting his internet back up around 4:25 p.m.

6 News tried to contact Lumen/CenturyLink by phone, email, and in-person but wasn’t able to get someone to speak on the matter.

