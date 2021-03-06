Advertisement

16-year-old dies of gunshot wound at Des Moines hospital

(VNL)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A 16-year-old boy has died of a gunshot wound in Des Moines and police say they are investigating the death as a homicide.

Officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Saturday to Broadlawns Medical Center, where someone had driven the teenager to the hospital. He was treated at the hospital for the gunshot wound but died.

Police say they will release more details later Saturday. It was the second homicide in Des Moines this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Dr. Joe Stothert was found dead at his home Friday afternoon, March 5, 2021.
Omaha Mayor Stothert’s husband dead, sources confirm
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Creighton coach Greg McDermott watches the team...
Creighton suspends McDermott effective immediately
Corn spills out of a bin damaged by flooding near Bartlett, Iowa, in April 2019. (Tara...
Heartland Flood: Pair of flood-stricken Iowa towns set to be wiped off map
228th and Dodge Street officer-involved crash 3/5/2021
Authorities: Distracted driver crashes into Douglas County deputy’s cruiser
North Omaha magnet school security guard on leave after incident with student

Latest News

Nebraska sheriff found guilty of misconduct
Temperatures well above-normal this weekend!
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Sunny and pleasant Saturday! Windy and warmer Sunday
Saturday, March 6th
Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast
Distracted driver crashes into deputy vehicle
Distracted driver crashes into deputy vehicle