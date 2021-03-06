16-year-old dies of gunshot wound at Des Moines hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A 16-year-old boy has died of a gunshot wound in Des Moines and police say they are investigating the death as a homicide.

Officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Saturday to Broadlawns Medical Center, where someone had driven the teenager to the hospital. He was treated at the hospital for the gunshot wound but died.

Police say they will release more details later Saturday. It was the second homicide in Des Moines this year.

