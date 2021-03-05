Westbound 228th and Dodge streets closed due to officer-involved accident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reported that due to an officer-involved crash, 228th and Dodge westbound is closed.

All traffic is being asked to exit and find an alternate route.

According to the Waterloo Police Chief, a Douglas County Deputy was parked behind a vehicle in the westbound lane when a car ran into the back of his cruiser.

The driver of the other vehicle was trying to find his phone when he crashed.

The deputy was transported to the hospital code two and is expected to be OK. The driver of the other vehicle refused treatment.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to not use cellphones while driving, if you drop something pull over to pick it up, move over for stopped vehicles, and to keep eyes on the road at all times.

#NSP #DouglasCounty Dodge WB at 228th is closed due to an officer involved accident. All traffic must exit. Check https://t.co/SikrqcL755 — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) March 5, 2021

