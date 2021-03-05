Security footage catches semi hit-and-run through fuel station west of Omaha

WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - A potentially dangerous mishap is caught on camera, but the real shocker comes after the crash: an Amarillo truck driver appears lost but doesn’t make a Texas-sized turnaround.

“I hear a boom boom boom,” Merchant of Venice store manager Heather Holtz said.

It got her all pumped up.

“I said a couple of swear words, but I just ran out, and he was going pretty fast for going through this parking lot,” she said.

The diesel pump at the station ripped off its base.

“No it didn’t blow up,” said Kevin Boesch, who works maintenance at the store. “It had an automatic shutoff, and that’s what kept it from shooting all the diesel out of the tank. And it snapped off right at above that shutoff, so we were lucky.”

Damage to the diesel pump was estimated at $63,000.

While the value shutoff safety worked as designed, this is still a shocking story because the semi that crashed this pump became a hit-and-run vehicle.

Security camera video shows the store manager running out to the semi which stopped, but only for traffic.

“And he looked back at the pumps and said oh bleep, and I said you need to come back and he nodded and started rolling up his window and he went onto the highway and he was gone,” Holz said.

Merchant of Venice owner Travis Harlow said he enhanced the video to get the truck company name, called them, and got the location of the semi parked at a truck stop 25 miles away. He said Douglas County deputies confronted the 56-year-old Texas truck driver and cited him for leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

The hit-and-run left the store manager a bewildered witness.

“I literally stood with my hands up and like are you kidding me?” he said.

Harlow said deputies obtained the driver’s insurance information, so he’ll submit a claim for the damage. In the meantime, the popular store can’t pump diesel for a couple of weeks.

