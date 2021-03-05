Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - After a few morning clouds, sunshine and mild air lead us into the weekend.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures will be in the 30s out the door this morning along with a few clouds. Some patchy fog is showing up in some places in Nebraska as well. Clouds will exit to the south pretty early leaving us with another great March day.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Enjoy the afternoon sunshine but it will be a little cooler with highs in the 50s. The wind will be very light once again too.

After cooling a bit Friday, 60s return in a big way for the weekend. Highs in the mid 60s Saturday will warm into the upper 60s Sunday thanks to a stronger south wind.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

South wind gusts will be very influential heading into next week as well as they push us into the 70s! Check out the forecast here that includes some rain chances to round out next week.

