Police: Grandmother charged in death of Omaha toddler

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police in Omaha say the grandmother of a child who died at a hospital last October has been arrested in his death.

Police announced on Friday in a news release that 47-year-old Carmella Star, of Omaha, had been booked and charged with child abuse by negligence resulting in the death of 20-month-old Asann Star. Police say the boy was in his grandmother’s care on Oct. 7 when he was found unresponsive and taken to an Omaha hospital, where he died.

Police have not said what caused the boy’s death and said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.