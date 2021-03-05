Advertisement

Police: Grandmother charged in death of Omaha toddler

(Nickerson, Ofcr Joseph (OPD) | PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police in Omaha say the grandmother of a child who died at a hospital last October has been arrested in his death.

Police announced on Friday in a news release that 47-year-old Carmella Star, of Omaha, had been booked and charged with child abuse by negligence resulting in the death of 20-month-old Asann Star. Police say the boy was in his grandmother’s care on Oct. 7 when he was found unresponsive and taken to an Omaha hospital, where he died.

Police have not said what caused the boy’s death and said the investigation is ongoing.

