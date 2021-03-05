DEVELOPING: Omaha mayor’s husband dead, sources confirm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sources from several fire and law enforcement agencies tell 6 News that the mayor’s husband, Dr. Joe Stothert, was found dead Friday afternoon outside their home.

Omaha Police said officers responded to Mayor Jean Stothert’s home at 1:53 p.m. and found a man deceased at the scene.

“The mayor is safe and no foul play is suspected,” OPD Officer Phil Anson said in an email.

The Stothert family released the following statement:

“It is with great sadness today that we share the tragic loss of Joe Stothert with family, friends, and our loving community.

Joe’s dedication and affection for everyone he cared for serve as a bright light of human kindness for all of us to follow.

Our family asks for your prayers at this very difficult time. We will need them.

We also ask for privacy so our family may grieve and remember an extraordinary and caring husband, father and grandfather.”

Police officers were outside St. Andrews Pointe, the residential development where the Stotherts live, on Friday afternoon checking ID before drivers entered the neighborhood south of 120th and Q streets.

Condolences

Statements of condolence came in from city, county, and Nebraska officials:

“Councilmembers learned today about the tragic death of Mayor Jean Stothert’s husband Joe. Councilmembers extend their deepest sympathies, condolences and prayers to the Mayor, her daughter Elizabeth, her son Andrew, and their families, for their profound loss. We on the City Council knew Dr. Stothert as a talented physician and trauma surgeon and a leader in the Omaha medical community. We knew him, too, as a supportive and caring individual. He was frequently present at the Mayor’s events and his love for her and pride in her accomplishments was clearly evident. We will all miss him.”

“This is tragic. We know Joe as a husband, father, and grandfather, who served our communities through his work as a doctor. Melissa and I join Nebraskans across our state in praying for Mayor Stothert and her family during this heartbreak.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mayor Stothert and her family during this very sad time.”

“On behalf of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, we send our most sincere condolences to Mayor Jean Stothert and her family during this very difficult time. The Stothert family is in our thoughts and prayers. Dr. Joe Stothert did a fantastic job serving as Douglas County’s 911 Communications Medical Director. He will be sorely missed.”

“I extend my deepest sympathy to Mayor Jean Stothert and her family for their loss of her husband Joe. Joe’s significant contribution to the Omaha medical community and his support for the City of Omaha will be greatly missed. Sandi and I share our prayers with the mayor and her family.”

“I’ve just heard the tragic news regarding the passing of Dr. Joe Stothert, Mayor Jean Stothert’s husband. I would like to extend my and Aubrey’s sincerest condolences to the Mayor and her family during this difficult time. Though Mayor Stothert and I have found each other on the opposite sides of many issues facing the City of Omaha, I have always admired her family and their resolve over the years. I had the pleasure of meeting Dr. Stothert on a number of social occasions, and I always found him to be fiercely loyal and committed to his wife, the Mayor, and a devoted father to his children. There will never be another man quite like him. I hope his memory lives on in the lives of the Mayor and their children for years and years to come.

“My family and I send our deepest condolences to Mayor Stothert and her family on the passing of her husband, Joe. Words are never adequate in situations like these, but our thoughts and prayers are with the Stothert family. We hope that the love of family and friends will strength and comfort them during this sad time."

