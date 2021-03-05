Advertisement

Omaha man arrested for Janaury robbery

Omaha Police robbery detectives have arrested 25-year-old Christapher Bradshaw in connection to...
Omaha Police robbery detectives have arrested 25-year-old Christapher Bradshaw in connection to a robbery that took place in January.(Omaha Police)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police robbery detectives have arrested 25-year-old Christapher Bradshaw in connection to a robbery that took place in January.

In January, officers responded to the Speedy Gas N Shop near 58th and Maple for a reported robbery. According to the clerk at the time, a man had walked into the shop, displayed a firearm, and fled the scene with cash.

Bradshaw was booked into DCC for robbery.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Creighton coach Greg McDermott watches the team...
Creighton suspends McDermott effective immediately
Adam Hawhee
Douglas County sheriff adds man facing child porn charges to ‘most wanted’ list
Police lights
Security footage catches semi hit-and-run through fuel station west of Omaha
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
David Mitchell speaks during public comment June 2, 20202, on an Omaha City Council agenda item...
David Mitchell makes Omaha City Council ballot despite upcoming legal battles

Latest News

Improvement project left undone- 10PM
Improvement project left undone- 10PM
Nearly two years after historic floodwaters devastated the Midwest a pair of small towns in...
Iowa towns face extinction- 10PM
Corn spills out of a bin damaged by flooding near Bartlett, Iowa, in April 2019. (Tara...
Pair of flood-stricken Iowa towns set to be wiped off map
Ice jam under Highway 77 near Fremont, Neb., on Feb. 27, 2021.
Flood warning canceled for Dodge County, ice jam breaks through