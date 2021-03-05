Omaha man arrested for Janaury robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police robbery detectives have arrested 25-year-old Christapher Bradshaw in connection to a robbery that took place in January.

In January, officers responded to the Speedy Gas N Shop near 58th and Maple for a reported robbery. According to the clerk at the time, a man had walked into the shop, displayed a firearm, and fled the scene with cash.

Bradshaw was booked into DCC for robbery.

