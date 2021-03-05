North Omaha magnet school security guard on leave after incident with student

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A security guard at King Science & Technology Magnet Middle School was placed on administrative leave following an incident Thursday that left a student injured.

The mother of the boy told 6 News that the security guard at the north Omaha school broke her son’s wrist.

Law enforcement was contacted, according to a letter to parents from school Principal Dr. Carrie Rath, and the incident involving the Omaha Public Schools guard remains under investigation.

