LPD: ATM door ripped open by truck with hooks attached

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a case where a stolen truck was used to rip open the door of an ATM.

On Friday, at 4:35 a.m., LPD officers responded to Pinnacle Bank near 62nd Street and Havelock Avenue because of a burglary alarm.

LPD said responding officers saw a Ford F250 pick-up near an ATM and the front door of the ATM had been ripped open by metal hooks connected to the pickup by a strap and chain.

Officers said there were no suspects on scene and they learned the pickup had been stolen sometime after 8 p.m. on Thursday from Mercy City Church, off Logan Avenue also in the Havelock area.

According to police, officers canvassed the area, processed the scene for forensic evidence and are now working to acquire surveillance video from the area.

Investigators are working with Pinnacle Bank to determine how much money, if any, was stolen from the ATM.

Anyone with information on this case can call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

