Advertisement

LPD: ATM door ripped open by truck with hooks attached

(KOLN)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a case where a stolen truck was used to rip open the door of an ATM.

On Friday, at 4:35 a.m., LPD officers responded to Pinnacle Bank near 62nd Street and Havelock Avenue because of a burglary alarm.

LPD said responding officers saw a Ford F250 pick-up near an ATM and the front door of the ATM had been ripped open by metal hooks connected to the pickup by a strap and chain.

Officers said there were no suspects on scene and they learned the pickup had been stolen sometime after 8 p.m. on Thursday from Mercy City Church, off Logan Avenue also in the Havelock area.

According to police, officers canvassed the area, processed the scene for forensic evidence and are now working to acquire surveillance video from the area.

Investigators are working with Pinnacle Bank to determine how much money, if any, was stolen from the ATM.

Anyone with information on this case can call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Creighton coach Greg McDermott watches the team...
Creighton suspends McDermott effective immediately
Adam Hawhee
Douglas County sheriff adds man facing child porn charges to ‘most wanted’ list
Police lights
Security footage catches semi hit-and-run through fuel station west of Omaha
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
David Mitchell speaks during public comment June 2, 20202, on an Omaha City Council agenda item...
David Mitchell makes Omaha City Council ballot despite upcoming legal battles

Latest News

Phase four of the River’s Edge restoration in Council Bluffs is underway.
Council Bluffs River’s Edge phase 4 to begin this spring
New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.
FCC Environmental to begin cart exchange program, yard waste collection
Dismissal upheld in Nebraska lawsuit over woman’s slaying
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday March 5 COVID-19 update: Iowans with underlying conditions to receive vaccine
Andy Hoffman
Funeral for Andy Hoffman will be livestreamed