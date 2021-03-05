Advertisement

Iowa virus rate rises as officials advise continued caution

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa was among less than a dozen states with a trend of more coronavirus cases as federal officials urged leaders to continue restrictions on mask wearing and social distancing.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the 14-day positivity rate on Friday showed Iowa was one of 10 states seeing an increase in confirmed virus cases. The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate also has risen over the past two weeks from 14.15% on Feb. 18 to 19.37% on March 4.

RELATED: Friday March 5 COVID-19 update: Iowans with underlying conditions to receive vaccine

Iowa’s increasing infection numbers come as Gov. Kim Reynolds has ended her orders requiring masks in public places and social distancing. President Joe Biden and health officials have urged officials to retain restrictions for a few more months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Creighton coach Greg McDermott watches the team...
Creighton suspends McDermott effective immediately
Adam Hawhee
Douglas County sheriff adds man facing child porn charges to ‘most wanted’ list
Police lights
Security footage catches semi hit-and-run through fuel station west of Omaha
228th and Dodge Street officer involved crash 3/5/2021
Authorities: Distracted driver crashes into Douglas County deputy’s cruiser
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment

Latest News

Health officials push back against lifting mask mandates.
WHO head wants virus vaccine patents waived to boost supply
Health officials push back against lifting mask mandates.
States ease mask mandates despite new CDC data
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Dem split on jobless benefits slows virus relief, stimulus checks bill in Senate
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday March 5 COVID-19 update: Iowans with underlying conditions to receive vaccine