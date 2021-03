OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dodge County Emergency Management has reported that the Platte River channels have opened in the ice jam south of Fremont.

Floodwaters are receding and the flood warning has been canceled.

Big Island, South Ridge Road, and Ridgeland Avenue remain closed.

