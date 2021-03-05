Advertisement

FCC Environmental to begin cart exchange program, yard waste collection

New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two additional features of the FCC Environmental solid waste collection are now going to be implemented- the cart exchange program and the spring yard waste collection schedule.

The exchange program will allow residents to exchange their 96-gallon carts for a smaller ones. The smaller one holds 48-gallons.

The cart exchange request form is available here or call 402-444-5238 to request one.

Requests can be made through March 31. Delivery of the new carts is expected to be about May.

FCC is also beginning its free, unlimited yard waste collection. Yard waste collection begins May 17 through June 25. During this time, yard waste can be placed in brown waste bags next to the trash cart. It will be collected on your regular trash day.

Yard waste in other containers provided by the homeowner will not be collected. Yard waste is accepted in the trash carts as well.

