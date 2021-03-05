Advertisement

Eastern Iowa man convicted of counterfeiting postage

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Federal prosecutors for Iowa say a Marion man has been convicted of forging and counterfeiting postage stamps.

Prosecutors said in a news release that a federal judge in Cedar Rapids found 42-year-old Bradley Jon Matheny guilty Tuesday after a one-day trial of seven counts of postage meter stamp forgery and counterfeiting and three counts of export violations. Prosecutors say Matheny used forged and counterfeited postage meter stamps to ship most of the more than 28,000 packages he mailed to his eBay business customers between November 2015 and May 2017.

Matheny faces up to 65 years in federal prison and a $2.5 million fine when he’s sentenced at a later date.

