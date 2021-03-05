Advertisement

Dismissal upheld in Nebraska lawsuit over woman’s slaying

(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the parents of a woman whose ex-boyfriend was convicted of killing her hours after his release from a psychiatric clinic.

The lawsuit faulted Lasting Hope Recovery Center of Catholic Health Initiatives and various center employees. It said they should have warned 19-year-old Melissa Rodriguez that Mikael Loyd was being released. The Supreme Court agreed with a lower court that the clinic had no duty to issue such a warning because Loyd never expressed to a Lasting Hope psychiatrist any intent to harm Rodriguez.

Initially found not mentally competent to stand trial, Loyd was convicted of second-degree murder for strangling Rodriguez in August 2013 and sentenced to 30-35 years in prison. The young woman was strangled by her boyfriend and dumped in an open cemetery grave.

