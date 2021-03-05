Advertisement

Council Bluffs River’s Edge phase 4 to begin this spring

Phase four of the River’s Edge restoration in Council Bluffs is underway.(WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Phase four of the River’s Edge restoration in Council Bluffs is underway.

The plans for the riverfront include a treetop walk, an observation tower, an adventure course, and a pier.

“Residents can expect to see changes happening this spring at River’s Edge as we begin Phase Four of our riverfront revitalization,” said Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh. “Ten years ago the riverfront was a wooded and underutilized area. Today we have award-winning public spaces, trail connections, commercial development, and the progress will continue.”

Phase four begins with 90 acres of woodland restoration and cleanup north of Tom Hanafan Park this spring. The project is funded by private donations and the budget is estimated at $50 million.

“The joint effort to revitalize the Council Bluffs riverfront is nothing short of amazing,” said Mayor Matt Walsh. “River’s Edge continues to be a prime example of a successful public/ private partnership. We are grateful to our partners in the private sector for their commitment to improving Council Bluffs.”

Conceptual renderings and additional information can be found on the City of Council Bluffs website.

