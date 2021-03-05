Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Marian’s Megan Carter

Four-time state champion Athlete of the Week
Four-time state champion Athlete of the Week(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s only happened one other time in Nebraska girls diving, a four-time state champion. Megan Carter is the second to earn four gold medals and each year had its unique challenges. This one though in 2021 tops them all with so much unknown involving the pandemic.

Megan comes from a family of tremendous divers, her mom is her coach and she will compete with her sister next year at Indiana. Megan’s massive contribution to the Marian Swimming and Diving team also helped the Crusaders win two team championships in her four years. The other two years Marian was runner-up.

