As other states close prisons, Nebraska may build a big one

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Officials across the nation are closing prisons as crime rates drop and views about drug use change, but not in Nebraska, where the governor is pushing for a new $230 million prison to relieve overcrowding and house a steadily rising inmate population.

It’s not certain that lawmakers will support Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts’ plan to build a 1,512-bed maximum-security prison, but the fact that the state is considering what would amount to a 37% increase in bed space runs counter to most states.

California, Missouri, Connecticut, and others have announced plans to shutter prisons because of declining inmate numbers in their states.

