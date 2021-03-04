UPDATE: LPD says motorcyclist has died after crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a motorcyclist has died after injuries suffered from a crash Wednesday night.

LPD and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called to the scene just before 9:30 p.m. after a 19-year-old motorcyclist crashed into an SUV at 27th & Tierra Drive.

Police say the SUV was turning to go eastbound on Tierra, when the northbound motorcycle crashed into the back passenger side of the SUV. LFR transported the rider to an area hospital, where he later died.

The motorcyclist’s identity hasn’t yet been released, pending family notification.

According to LPD, officers interviewed the driver of the SUV, an 18-year-old female, as well as the passengers and witnesses.

LPD said the street will be closed throughout the morning allowing investigators to process the scene for evidence.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

