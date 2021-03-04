Sarpy/Cass County Health officials prepare for mass COVID-19 vaccinations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the nation inches closer everyday to mass vaccinations, we’re taking a look at how each of the health departments in our viewing area are preparing for the task.

Sarpy Cass County Health Department said their plan is an ever-changing one.

“We have to be nimble and flexible to modify plans to meet the needs of the community.” said their Health Director, Sarah Schram.

Despite all of the excitement and willingness from the department to jump into action after President Biden promised all Americans would have access to vaccines by the end of May, it requires all hands on deck.

“Great - Let’s do this! Let’s figure it out and get folks vaccinated.” said Schram, describing her immediate reaction to the news.

But preparing to inoculate tens of thousands more people in a matter of weeks, means carefully laid plans - even from the week before - could be completely done away with.

For example, Sarpy/Cass Health Department received 1,700, single-dose vaccines from Johnson & Johnson this week. They immediately collaborated with local school districts to prioritize K-12 educators.

”Here in Sarpy & Cass County, we meet every week with our existing COVID-19 vaccine partners.” said Schram.

During that meeting, County health leaders check in with federal state and local allies to get a clear picture of how vaccine rollout is going and asking questions about progress or potential growth.

“We’re sharing things like ‘this is what we’re looking like for next week’ and ‘how are you in meeting the needs of the residents that we are vaccinating now?’ or ‘how can we, together, think about ramping that up?” Schram added.

Some of those local partners she’s referring to include healthcare systems like hospitals, pharmacies and federally qualified health centers.

If you have questions about vaccine sign ups or other COVID-19 related questions in Sarpy/Cass County, please click here Sarpy Cass Health Dept. COVID-19.

