Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Incredible March weather continues right into the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Once again you’ll need a coat out the door but we will be able to warm up quickly like yesterday. Mostly sunny skies will dominate the day as well!

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll have a little bit more of a south breeze trying to gust up to near 15 mph at times but it won’t be anything to worry about. Some clouds will move in overnight into Friday morning but we’ll stay dry. Even though we will start with a few more clouds, Friday afternoon will make a run at 60 degrees once again.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The weekend starts on a great note with highs in the 60s and plentiful sunshine. We’ll warm even farther into the 60s Sunday but that will come with some gusty SSW winds as well.

The weather next week is expected to become more active with a rain chance in the middle of the week and another storm system possible to end the week. Keep an eye on that forecast here.

