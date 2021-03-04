Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Incredible March weather continues right into the weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Once again you’ll need a coat out the door but we will be able to warm up quickly like yesterday. Mostly sunny skies will dominate the day as well!

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

We’ll have a little bit more of a south breeze trying to gust up to near 15 mph at times but it won’t be anything to worry about. Some clouds will move in overnight into Friday morning but we’ll stay dry. Even though we will start with a few more clouds, Friday afternoon will make a run at 60 degrees once again.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

The weekend starts on a great note with highs in the 60s and plentiful sunshine. We’ll warm even farther into the 60s Sunday but that will come with some gusty SSW winds as well.

The weather next week is expected to become more active with a rain chance in the middle of the week and another storm system possible to end the week. Keep an eye on that forecast here.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha woman warns a potential scam from her idol
“During the day it’s constant. Just the vibration, the noise level is higher than what it...
Semis driving down West Center Road are causing headaches for residents
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Nebraska to allocate COVID-19 vaccine for under 65 with certain comorbidities
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Omaha businesses hit with high property tax tab

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
forecast
Clay’s Evening Forecast - More spring-like weather to close the week
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - More great March warmth with less wind today
Rusty's Morning Forecast