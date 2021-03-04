OPD investigates cutting early Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to the Nebraska Medical Center for a walk-in cutting Thursday morning.

Officers contacted the 24-year-old victim who was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the victim, he had been attacked by two unknown suspects near 40th and Dodge streets.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

