Omaha Police arrests inmate missing from Community Corrections Center

By Harper Lundgren
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha on November 19, was arrested Wednesday night by the Omaha Police Department.

Officers took Kabir Haywood into custody near Fontenelle and Camden Avenue. He has been booked on a charge of escape.

According to the release, Haywood started serving his sentence on December 16, 2019, and is serving three to five years for charges out of Douglas County that include discharging a firearm at an occupied house/car and a felony drug charge involving marijuana.

