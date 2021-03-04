Omaha firefighters union endorses Sara Kohen for City Council

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Professional Firefighters Association on Thursday announced it is backing Sara Kohen in the upcoming Dist. 7 City Council race.

“Sara has a vision for Omaha that is focused on safety,” said Drew Gerken, chairman of the Omaha Professional Fire Fighters PAC, in a release from Kohen’s campaign. “As firefighters, we believe providing exceptional emergency services is the first step in keeping our neighborhoods, schools, and streets safe. Sara shares that belief and that’s why we support her campaign.”

We are excited to announce our endorsement of Sara Kohen for Omaha City Council . Her vision for Omaha and priority on Public Safety will serve the residents of District 7 and all of Omaha well! Posted by Omaha Professional Fire Fighters Association, IAFF L385 on Thursday, March 4, 2021

Kohen, who is challenging Councilwoman Aimee Melton, said in the release that she was grateful for Thursday’s endorsement.

“Public safety is incredibly important, and I will work with the firefighters and others to help keep our community safe and make Omaha an even better place for everyone to live,” she said.

Melton was elected to the council in 2013 and was re-elected to represent the city’s seventh district in 2017. Kohen officially entered the race in December.

