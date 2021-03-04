Omaha Everyday: Medical Solutions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Craig Meier, CEO of Medical Solutions, one of the largest healthcare staffing and workforce solution providers in the United States that’s based in Omaha.

“Hospitals are central to our community...and in some situations there’s a need for nurses because of seasonal situations where a patient population will increase such as the flu and there’s some areas where there’s not enough of nurses, clinicians, and healthcare workers in those areas.”- Craig Meier

