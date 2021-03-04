No. 10 Villanova beats No. 14 Creighton 72-60, Greg McDermott shares more on the tough road ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Greg McDermott returned to the Creighton bench after what he called an “awful mistake” that was painful for his players. He also called it a distraction in the days leading up to this showdown against Villanova and the Bluejays came up short 72-60. It wasn’t for a lack of effort, after falling behind by 22 points in the second half Creighton went on a 17-0 run to close it to a 57-52 game with seven minutes to go.

From there Villanova finished on a 15-8 run clinching the top seed in the BIG EAST Tournament, Creighton will be two seed regardless of what happens Saturday against Butler in the regular-season finale. Even if the Jays lose and UConn wins, Creighton will have a better winning percentage.

McDermott opened his postgame remarks addressing what was said Saturday, “The pain I saw in their eyes was immense.”

“That’s a cross that I’m going to have to bear for a while. I’m going to come out of this on the other end a better person because of it. But it’s going to be a process,” said McDermott.

Before the game, in his pregame interview that aired on 1620 The Zone said he asked the players if they wanted him to continue to coach, and he said he wanted to apologize publicly Sunday. But after a lengthy team meeting on Sunday the players wanted to keep it internal. After McDermott saw the distraction it created he went back to the players Tuesday with the idea of the public apology and they gave him their blessing.

