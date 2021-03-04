Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol finds 770 lbs of marijuana in I-80 traffic stop

Troopers arrested two California men near Seward
A search of the vehicle revealed 770 pounds of marijuana, concealed in the cargo area of the van.
A search of the vehicle revealed 770 pounds of marijuana, concealed in the cargo area of the van.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEWARD, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested two California men after locating 770 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday near Seward.

Javier Hernandez-Romano, 29, Gustavo Perez Heuerta, 21, both of Redwood Valley, Calif., were taken to Seward County Jail and are facing charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Left to right: Gustavo Perez Heuerta and Javier Hernandez-Romano
Left to right: Gustavo Perez Heuerta and Javier Hernandez-Romano(Seward County Sheriff's Office)

According to the NSP release, a trooper saw a cargo van speeding about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday. Hernandez-Romano, the driver, failed to signal while traveling eastbound on Interstate 80, near mile marker 375, the report states.

“During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the van. A search of the vehicle revealed 770 pounds of marijuana, concealed in the cargo area of the van,” the release states.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha woman warns a potential scam from her idol
“During the day it’s constant. Just the vibration, the noise level is higher than what it...
Semis driving down West Center Road are causing headaches for residents
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Nebraska to allocate COVID-19 vaccine for under 65 with certain comorbidities
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Omaha businesses hit with high property tax tab

Latest News

Ice jam under Highway 77 near Fremont, Neb., on Feb. 27, 2021.
Ice jam near Schuyler breaks up; flood warning extended for Dodge, Saunders counties
Crews are working to contain a large grass fire along Interstate 80 near Gothenburg.
Large grass fire forces closure on I-80
Ernie Chambers gets vaccine and encourages others to get one
ethanol plant
NDEE conducts background sampling in Mead