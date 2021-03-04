Advertisement

Missouri River remains low heading into spring flood season

(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - This year is shaping up to be drier than normal throughout the Missouri River basin, and the risk of flooding is generally below normal throughout the region because conditions remain dry and snowpack levels are below average.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday officials expect only about 84% of the normal amount of water will flow down the Missouri River this year.

The Corps said it has increased the amount of water flowing out of Gavins Point Dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border slightly, but the river remains at a low level heading into spring.

