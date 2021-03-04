Advertisement

Autopsy reveals Lincoln homicide victim died of gunshot wound

Lincoln Police officers found a man dead inside a residence on North 20th Street, south of...
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said an autopsy revealed a man found dead in his north Lincoln home Monday morning was shot to death.

Police said on Friday around 2 a.m., a neighbor near the 4200 block of N 20th Street heard a loud noise, but no one called 911.

On Monday around 11 a.m., officers checked the security of the residence after a door was left open. That’s when they found James Shekie, 33, dead and the home in disarray.

Police said it appears the act of violence was limited to the residence and don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Acting Police Chief Brian Jackson said they aren’t releasing further information to protect the integrity of the investigation.

“We are doing everything in our power to identify the person or persons who killed him,” Jackson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 402-441-6000 or make an anonymous report at Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.”

