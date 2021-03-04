Advertisement

Large grass fire forces closure on I-80

Crews are working to contain a large grass fire along Interstate 80 near Gothenburg.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A large grass fire in Dawson County has forced a closure on Interstate 80.

Nebraska State Patrol said eastbound I-80 is closed at the Brady exit. Traffic is being diverted to Highway 30. The fire is between Gothenburg and Cozad along the interstate. Westbound I-80 remains open at this time.

NSP is urging drivers to slow down, use caution in the area, and allow emergency responders to work to contain the fire.

