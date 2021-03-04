Large grass fire forces closure on I-80

DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A large grass fire in Dawson County has forced a closure on Interstate 80.

Nebraska State Patrol said eastbound I-80 is closed at the Brady exit. Traffic is being diverted to Highway 30. The fire is between Gothenburg and Cozad along the interstate. Westbound I-80 remains open at this time.

NSP is urging drivers to slow down, use caution in the area, and allow emergency responders to work to contain the fire.

Crews are continuing to work the fire.



East bound remains closed at Brady and I-80. pic.twitter.com/a5oTsrLo3K — NSP Troop D (@NSP_TroopD) March 4, 2021

