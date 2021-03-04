Ice jam near Schuyler breaks up; flood warning extended for Dodge, Saunders counties

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ice jam near Schuyler that shut down Highway 15 earlier this week has broken up and is no longer a threat to that area, causing the flood warning there to expire.

Looks like the ice jam near Schuyler broke up today and the Flood Warning has now been cancelled for the area



The ice jam south of Fremont remains in place — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) March 4, 2021

The National Weather Service still has flood warnings in place in south-central Dodge County and north-central Saunders County. Both are set to expire at noon Friday.

“Flooding has been ongoing in the area for weeks,” the NWS alert states.

Thursday’s NWS alert listed specifically affected areas as State Lakes south of West Military Avenue, Lake Leba, Leisure Lake, Rainbow Lake, Lakeview Woods, Summer Haven Lake, Fremont Lake, and Cynthia Lake. The alert also noted that water remains over Big Island Road, and at the Intersection of South Ridge Road and Ridgeland Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.