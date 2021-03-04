Advertisement

Ice jam near Schuyler breaks up; flood warning extended for Dodge, Saunders counties

Ice jam under Highway 77 near Fremont, Neb., on Feb. 27, 2021.
Ice jam under Highway 77 near Fremont, Neb., on Feb. 27, 2021.(Papio NRD)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ice jam near Schuyler that shut down Highway 15 earlier this week has broken up and is no longer a threat to that area, causing the flood warning there to expire.

The National Weather Service still has flood warnings in place in south-central Dodge County and north-central Saunders County. Both are set to expire at noon Friday.

“Flooding has been ongoing in the area for weeks,” the NWS alert states.

RELATED: Missouri River remains low heading into spring flood season

Thursday’s NWS alert listed specifically affected areas as State Lakes south of West Military Avenue, Lake Leba, Leisure Lake, Rainbow Lake, Lakeview Woods, Summer Haven Lake, Fremont Lake, and Cynthia Lake. The alert also noted that water remains over Big Island Road, and at the Intersection of South Ridge Road and Ridgeland Avenue.

