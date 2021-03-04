Fremont couple troubled with absent contractor amid rising river levels

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Instead of travel during the pandemic a retired couple spent a chunk of their nest egg at home, but a major improvement project has gone south since a contractor took their money.

The up and down Platte River next door hasn’t been the Millers’ only concern since a contractor left them high and dry.

Larry Miller, the homeowner said, “We’re retired and it’s a lot of money to just say goodbye to when you think you’re going to get something for it, and you don’t get nothing.”

The Miller’s door is falling apart so they paid Ben Ehlers of Ben’s Home Improvement $3,000 to buy and install a modern slider. A check for three-fourths down cashed last August with no work done.

LaRue Miller, the homeowner said, “I said you’re not going to have a business if you treat people like that. Well, he goes I had personal issues; we all have personal issues, but we still do our job.”

And the Better Business Bureau closed the couple’s complaint on bens home improvement.

Jim Hegarty, with the BBB, said, “Very troublesome, we clearly don’t know exactly what’s happening with this company because they’ve not been responsive to my team as we tried to reach out to them. So, all we can do is close that complaint as ignored.”

The Millers could use the door money back for a backup plan when the river comes around home.

Delays that range from a positive COVID test to a funeral and being super stressed.

“You’ve got $3,000 of mine I’m stressed too,” said LaRue.

Over a flood threat but so far, the Millers are staying above water and to keep the door project that way a $3,000 refund is needed.

After 6 News sent texts to the contractor Ben Ehlers, he promised that the Millers will get a full refund and soon. The contractor didn’t explain why no work had been done. The Better Business Bureau recommends paying no more than a third to start a project then a third halfway through and the rest upon completion.

